Woman Who Sent Texts Urging Suicide Guilty Of Manslaughter

A woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were both teenagers was convicted Friday of involuntary manslaughter.

Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz found that Michelle Carter caused the death of Conrad Roy III. Carter cried as the judge explained his reasoning but remained stoic when the verdict was read.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the verdict with David Boeri (@davidboeri) of Here & Now contributor WBUR.

With reporting from The Associated Press

