Deadlocked Jury In Cosby Trial, Mistrial Declared

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

And as we've been reporting today, the Bill Cosby sexual-assault trial has ended in a mistrial. This morning, the jury hearing the case said it was hopelessly deadlocked after more than five days of deliberations. Prosecutors say they will retry the case. Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault against Andrea Constand, who took the stand and testified that Cosby drugged her and assaulted her in his home. Cosby's defense was that the encounter was consensual. And his lawyers point to inconsistencies in Constand's account. She is one of dozens of women who have accused Cosby of similar assaults. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.