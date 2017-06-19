After Penn State Hazing Death, Professor Argues Fraternities Must Go

Penn State is considering reforms to the school’s fraternities, after video tapes and an investigation showed that Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza died after being forced to drink excessively.

Occidental College sociology professor Lisa Wade (@LisaWade) says reforms are not adequate, and that it’s time to get rid of fraternities altogether. Wade joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the state of the nation’s fraternities.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.