Nearly 40 percent of universities in a recent national survey reported drops in applications they are getting from overseas. And officials say they know why: concerns about President Trump’s campaign rhetoric and policy proposals.

Adolfo Guzman-Lopez (@AGuzmanLopez) from member station KPCC in Los Angeles reports on how California university administrators and others are reacting.

