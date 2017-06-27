Foreign-Born Military Recruits At Risk Of Deportation

A Pentagon memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests that some foreign-born U.S. military recruits, who are not yet citizens, could face deportation. The memo describes “potential security threats” of the immigrants who were recruited under a program that fast-tracks citizenship.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post reporter Alex Horton (@AlexHortonTX), who broke the story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.