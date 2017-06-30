Social Media Buzz: From President Trump's Tweets To NRA Ad

MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Friday wrote a Washington Post opinion piece in response to President Trump’s tweets Thursday, saying that Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she recently visited his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English about how both sides of the political spectrum have been responding to the tweets, and other news stories being discussed online.

