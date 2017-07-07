Trump Meets With Putin Amidst G-20 Protests

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Hamburg, Germany, to protest the G-20 Summit there. Meanwhile, President Trump sat down for his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as concerns about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election mount at home.

NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins for the latest on Trump’s second trip to Europe as President.

