Trump Meets With Putin Amidst G-20 Protests

Published July 7, 2017 at 12:06 PM CDT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Hamburg, Germany, to protest the G-20 Summit there. Meanwhile, President Trump sat down for his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as concerns about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election mount at home.

NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins for the latest on Trump’s second trip to Europe as President.

