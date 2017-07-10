Where The U.S. Economy Is Headed In The Second Half Of 2017

From a stock market milestone to a low unemployment rate, there have been a number of important economic indicators to follow in the first half of 2017.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with CBS News’ Jill Schlesinger(@jillonmoney), host of “Jill on Money” and the podcast “Better Off,” about what numbers we should care about, what numbers we should ignore and how we can measure the temperature of the economy so far this year.

