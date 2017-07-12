New Composition Asks Listeners To Open Up To 'Wildly Different Approaches To Making Sound'

The avant-garde classical composer Molly Herron doesn't make easy music. It's work that asks the listener to engage, and open up to new ways of hearing sound. At Dartmouth College recently, Herron unveiled a new piece played entirely on homemade instruments.

Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

