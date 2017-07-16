How You'll Be Watching 'Game Of Thrones'

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

You didn't think we'd let you leave without actually talking about "Game Of Thrones," did you? Season 7 premieres tonight. And I for one will be surrounded by my daughter's toy dinosaurs, pretending I am the mother of dragons. Pretty sad, I know. We wanted to know how some of our listeners would also be celebrating. And man, are you celebrating. Here is the invitation that Tim Campelone of Oakland, Calif., sent out.

TIM CAMPELONE: Lord Campelone, Lady Kennedy and their hound Penny request your presence at their holdfast to mark the return of "Game Of Thrones."

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Other plans include lots and lots of on-theme food.

LARA CONNALLY: I think that we're going to make some roast aurochs.

AMBER ARNOLD: We're going to have Cersei wildfire Jell-O shots.

ANDY DIANTONIO: I will be making a signature cocktail each week.

ARNOLD: I have a plate of Ho Hos that we're going to call Ho Hodors (ph).

DIANTONIO: And then my boyfriend, Matt, is going to get up in his Cersei costume. And we have dragon wings for our dog Dexter.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That was Lara Connally of Lake Charles, La., Amber Arnold of Athens, Ga., and Andy DiAntonio of Washington, D.C. All you guys make my watch party sound a little lackluster. But at least now I know who I need to make friends with. Andy, you're in my city. Call me, and I'll even lend you one of my daughter's toy dinosaurs.

