After the latest Senate plan’s failure to move forward, where does the GOP health care overhaul effort stand?

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro(@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy’s Hobson to discuss the latest, as well as House Republican leaders releasing a 10-year budget plan that calls for dramatic military spending increases and drastic cuts in social spending.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.