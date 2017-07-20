How Factory Workers Are Using Once-Dead Google Glass

There was a time when Google Glass was deemed the future — one in which people might walk the streets wearing a glass tab over one eye to display information beamed from their smartphones. But after criticism and safety concerns, the idea was killed as a consumer project.

Instead Alphabet, Google’s parent company, secretly began marketing the product to be used by factory workers. Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Steven Levy (@StevenLevy), editor of Backchannel, about the resurrection of Glass.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.