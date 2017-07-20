O.J. Simpson Up For Parole

A parole hearing is slated for this afternoon in Nevada for O.J. Simpson. Simpson, the former football star who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, is currently serving a nine- to 33-year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping. He was convicted in 2008.

If Simpson is granted parole by the Nevada Parole Board, the earliest he could be released is Oct. 1. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Sean Whaley (@seanw801), capital bureau reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Carson City, Nevada, who is at the courthouse.

