Iraq has declared military victory over ISIS in Mosul, but the painstaking process of rooting out the group’s influence in the devastated city continues.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with France 24 journalist Simona Foltyn (@simonafoltyn), who went door to door in Mosul with counterterrorism officials searching for ISIS supporters.

