Man Gets Stuck In Trash Chute Trying To Retrieve Phone

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Once, I jumped into a swimming pool only to realize I had a phone in my pocket. In fact, it's happened twice. So I can sympathize with the feeling of a man in Washington, D.C. Police say he believed he had mistakenly thrown out his phone with the trash. So he leaned in the garbage chute to recover it, then fell in. He was somehow able to call 911 from inside the chute and was rescued, though it's not clear which phone he used. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.