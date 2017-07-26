Britain Promises Ban On New Gas And Diesel Cars By 2040

Britain is pledging to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2040. Electric, hybrid and fuel cell cars in the U.K. accounted for less than 3 percent of the market in 2015, so the country has a long way to go in phasing out diesel and gas.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talk with CNN’s Maggie Lake (@maggielake) about the U.K.’s promised ban, new earnings for U.S. automakers and a plan from Lyft to develop its own self-driving car technology.

