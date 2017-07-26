© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Sessions: From Jaco Pastorius To Ahmad Jamal

Published July 26, 2017 at 12:40 PM CDT
Jaco Pastorius performs at Avery Fisher Hall in New York on June 28, 1982. The Jaco Pastorius Big Band performed Word of Mouth at Lincoln Center in conjuction with the Kool Jazz Festival. (Rene Perez/AP)
Jaco Pastorius performs at Avery Fisher Hall in New York on June 28, 1982. The Jaco Pastorius Big Band performed Word of Mouth at Lincoln Center in conjuction with the Kool Jazz Festival. (Rene Perez/AP)

Bass guitarist Jaco Pastorius made a name for himself during his short and troubled life.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson and KCRW jazz DJ Bo Leibowitz listen back to a 1982 performance that is being reissued. We also hear music from the longtime American jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal, among others.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Jaco Pastorius, “Reza/Giant Steps”

[Youtube]

Bill Cunliffe, “Blame it On My Youth” (written by Oscar Levant)

[Youtube]

Linda May Han Oh, “Walk Against Wind”

[Youtube]

Louis Hayes, “Ecaroh”

[Youtube]

Ahmad Jamal, “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child”

[Youtube]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.