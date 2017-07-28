When You're Riding A Jet Ski, Take Off The $100K Earring

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Wide receiver Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons had a problem. He was jet skiing on Lake Lanier in Georgia. He hit a big wake, got tossed into the water and ended up losing his diamond earring. Jones then hired a diving team to search for the $100,000 earring. And try as they might, they just couldn't find the thing. Resigning himself to the loss, Jones says, quote, "it's materialistic stuff. You can always get that kind of stuff back" - only if you have another $100,000 to spare.