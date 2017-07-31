© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Toddler Really Leaves Her Mark

Published July 31, 2017 at 4:37 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Izzadora Millaway, a 2-year-old who was looking for her mom and was persistent. She walked into the basement and strolled right across a freshly poured wet concrete floor. The construction company got a picture of her, which, when posted online, made her an Internet star. Her parents briefly considered leaving all the footprints running across the floor as a memento but decided that two footprints would be enough. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.