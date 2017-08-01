Apple Reports Third Quarter Earnings; Bitcoin Splits In Two

Silicon Valley is abuzz as usual. Apple reports its third quarter earnings Tuesday and analysts are expecting around $45 billion in sales. Also Tuesday, the digital currency Bitcoin has split in two after a contentious debate about the speed of its infrastructure. And Facebook attracted much attention with its recent announcement that its artificially intelligent chatbots were shut down after they created their own non-human language.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson rounds up the latest tech news with Edmund Lee (@edmundlee), managing editor of Recode.

