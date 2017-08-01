© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Apple Reports Third Quarter Earnings; Bitcoin Splits In Two

Published August 1, 2017 at 11:52 AM CDT
CC Image: Magnus Hagdorn

Silicon Valley is abuzz as usual. Apple reports its third quarter earnings Tuesday and analysts are expecting around $45 billion in sales. Also Tuesday, the digital currency Bitcoin has split in two after a contentious debate about the speed of its infrastructure. And Facebook attracted much attention with its recent announcement that its artificially intelligent chatbots were shut down after they created their own non-human language.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson rounds up the latest tech news with Edmund Lee (@edmundlee), managing editor of Recode.

