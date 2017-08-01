The Great Peanut Butter Escape Of 2017

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tribute to human ingenuity. Inmates came up with an escape plan in the Walker County Alabama Jail. They tricked a guard into helping. They used peanut butter to alter the numbers over a door, which let them trick a newly hired guard into thinking a door to the outside was really a door to a cell. He thought he was unlocking it to put an inmate in. Instead, a group of inmates rushed out. Most have been recaptured, but one is still at large. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.