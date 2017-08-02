7 Priests Walk Into A Bar

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. How hard is it to get a drink around here? Last week, some Catholic seminary students wanted to celebrate a friend's ordination over a beer in the U.K. Well, when the doorman saw the guys in their clerical collars, he mistook them for a wild bachelor party and wouldn't let them in. He said the pub had a policy against fancy dress and stag dos. But when the manager realized these were not drunks in priest costumes, he bought them a round on the house. It's MORNING EDITION.