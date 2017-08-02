© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tree Climbing Championship Takes Competitors To New Heights

Published August 2, 2017 at 11:33 AM CDT
An oak tree at the U.S. National Arboretum set up for a “fun climb” — it’s smaller than the trees used in the competitive climbs. (Carmel Delshad/WAMU)
An oak tree at the U.S. National Arboretum set up for a “fun climb” — it’s smaller than the trees used in the competitive climbs. (Carmel Delshad/WAMU)

Arborists make their living caring for trees. But for some, tree climbing is more than a vocation.

Carmel Delshad (@cdelshad) of Here & Now contributor WAMU attended the International Tree Climbing Championship in Washington, D.C., over the weekend and discovered climbing trees can take skill, strength and a passion for nature.

The winners of this year’s championship are two returning champs, both from New Zealand: James Kilpatrick is the men’s champion, and Chrissy Spence is the women’s champion.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.