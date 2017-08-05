Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute - since last week, we asked our panelists to predict how Scaramucci would get in trouble and get fired and he was fired, this week, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will make Trump turn on his new chief of staff, John Kelly, and fire him.

Now, panel, what will make Donald Trump turn on Chief of Staff John Kelly? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Trump will Fire John Kelly when he breaks it to Trump that the local milk people aren't limiting him to one scoop of ice cream.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: He will fire John Kelly when Kelly sits him down and gently explains that Anthony Scaramucci did not go to a farm up-state where he would frolick and play with all the other directors of communication.

SAGAL: And Patton Oswalt.

PATTON OSWALT: I really got into Trump's head for this answer. And the thing about John Kelly is - and, you know, that movie "Kelly's Heroes" with Clint Eastwood. Did you ever see that? That had - that's a tremendous movie. And Don Rickles was like - Don Rickles died a few years ago. And he would insult people all the time in Vegas. I - Trump has like three different casinos in Vegas, I think, which is in the desert. That's where you have all the sand. And, you know, we also see a lot of sailors on the beach. Go down to a beach and you have, like, a big ball. You can toss that around. And - so yeah. So things are just great and love - and to be on the beach. And I just think it's - it's all tremendous.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Adam Burke and Patton Oswalt. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

