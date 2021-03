Mannequin Reminds 'Seinfeld' Actor Of Kramer's Photoshoot Episode

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. "Seinfeld" fans may remember Kramer's photoshoot.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SEINFELD")

MICHAEL RICHARDS: (As Kramer) And I like what you're wearing.

JASON ALEXANDER: (As George) I feel fat.

RICHARDS: (As Kramer) No, no. You're stout.

GREENE: Kramer's model - George in his underwear. Actor Jason Alexander clearly remembers posing for that scene. He saw a mannequin the other day - stout balding guy, underwear. And he tweeted, if anyone puts glasses on the second one from the left, there'll be a lawsuit.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SEINFELD")

RICHARDS: (As Kramer) Well, you know, you've got some real strong pecs, but it's hard to tell under that T-shirt.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.