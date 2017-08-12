Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions - Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our intern is Layne Gerbig. Our web guru is Beth Novey. Special thanks to the crew at Davies Symphony Hall. B.J. Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Jennifer Mills and Miles Doornbos. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Special thanks this week to Dieu Tran. Our public address announcer is Paul Friedman. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Mike Mr. CrossFit Danforth. Now, panel, what will happen that'll be crazy during this once-in-a-lifetime eclipse? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: As the skies go dark, you'll see a light go off in the heads of Trump voters across the country.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Well, we haven't seen her in a while. But Sarah Palin's going to come running out, telling us the Russians have attacked. She's been watching them.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: As the lights begin to come on, people all over the world are saying wait, wait, wait. I didn't get a picture. Do it again.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roy Blount Jr. everyone.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...also to Paula Poundstone, Alonzo Bodden and Roy Blount Jr. Thanks to everyone at KQED in San Francisco, Calif., and our wonderful audience here at the Davies Symphony Hall.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I’m Peter Sagal, and we’ll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

