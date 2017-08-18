Not Yet This Swan's Swan Song

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang. Here's to a possible second chance at love. After a black swan lost her partner last year, Bavarian officials worried she was glum and published a lonely hearts ad for her. It seems they got lucky because a nearby swan breeder saw the ad and offered up a companion. The new swan is only a year old, so its gender is unknown. But the widowed swan doesn't seem to care. They're reported to be happily swimming on the lake together. It's MORNING EDITION.