How Did The Chicken Safely Cross The Road?

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Third graders everywhere finally have an answer to their favorite question. The chicken crossed the road because it was wearing a high-visibility vest, and it knew it would make it across safely. The owner of a bed and breakfast in Scotland said that while most of her hens stay in the garden, a few of them like to go out for a wee wander. So she fitted them with some bright pink vests. Now, her hens can strut around and safely hit the town in style. It's MORNING EDITION.