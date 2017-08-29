When Will The Rain Stop In Texas?

It’s been four days since Harvey struck Texas’ southeastern coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Harvey, now a tropical storm, has dumped more than 43 inches of rain in southern Houston since Friday, and forecasts predict more is on the way for the region and parts of southwestern Louisiana.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Greg Carbin (@GCarbin), chief of the National Weather Service’s forecast operations branch, about Harvey’s continued reign.

