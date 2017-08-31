© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
McGregor Fan Poses As Mayweather Guard, Gets Ringside Seat

Published August 31, 2017 at 5:54 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all know Floyd Mayweather won the big boxing match with Conor McGregor Saturday. But I'd argue there was another victor - a British guy named Oliver Regis. He was so disappointed in his view - his seat was up in a nosebleed section - he snuck down into an empty chair in the third row of the arena posing as part of Mayweather's security detail. The con was even better because Regis is a McGregor fan with a tattoo on his leg to prove it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.