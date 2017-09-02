Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

SAGAL: BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Jennifer Mills and Miles Doornbos. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our public address announcer is Paul Friedman. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Mike Wooden Specs Danforth. Now panel, what will be the next big retail partnership? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: A popular hookup app will hook up with a big ride-share app, so a car will pick you up and bring you directly to your tawdry one-night stand. It's Puber (ph).

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Jack Daniels is teaming up with the League of Women Voters on the theory that if Americans vote as if they are drunk, they might as well actually be drunk.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Wait, wait, is this inappropriate?

SAGAL: I think at this point, we have to let the audience decide that, don't you?

ROCCA: To serve the world's female whale population, Tampax is joining forces with Bounty.

FELBER: I don't see anything wrong with that.

SAGAL: No, totally fine.

BILL KURTIS: And if that happens, Mo, we'll tell you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

BILL KURTIS: And if that happens, Mo, we'll tell you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

