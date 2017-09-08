Caribbean Tourism Officials Assess Damage After Irma

Hurricane Irma hit hard in Turks and Caicos early Friday, knocking out all communications with the islands. Earlier this week the storm destroyed most of Barbuda and wreaked havoc on St. Martin and St. Barts.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Hugh Riley, secretary general of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, a development agency representing all 28 Caribbean countries. Riley is in Antigua, where he arrived Thursday night as part of an emergency response team.

