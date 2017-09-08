Tourists Flock To 'Game Of Thrones' Shooting Location

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. In Spain, on a remote Basque islet, lie 241 twisting stone stairs to a lonely belltower - lonely until the producers of "Game Of Thrones" decided to film there. In July, 75,000 tourists visited San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Officials are scrambling to add safety ropes and parking. The owner of a shop on the islet has some advice if you decide to go - come soon 'cause winter is coming. It's MORNING EDITION.