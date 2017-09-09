PETER SAGAL, HOST:

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Coming up, it's Lightning Fill In The Blank. But first, it's the game where you have to listen for the rhyme. If you'd like to play on-air, call or leave a message at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924.

SHAWN BEATTY: Hi, this is Shawn from Columbia, Miss.

SAGAL: Hey, Shawn. How are you?

BEATTY: Fantastic.

SAGAL: And what do you do there?

BEATTY: I'm a Japanese teacher.

SAGAL: No kidding. Really?

BEATTY: Really.

SAGAL: I'm told Japanese is a very, very hard language for English speakers to learn. Is that true?

BEATTY: No. Actually, I would argue it's easier than Spanish.

SAGAL: Really?

BEATTY: I can give you, like, five things off the top my head that make it easier.

SAGAL: Go ahead.

BEATTY: No masculine, no feminine verbs. No plurals.

SAGAL: No plurals? What?

BEATTY: No plurals. Let's see. Two verb types that actually follow a pattern.

SAGAL: Wait a minute. If there's no plurals, how do you warn people that there are two giant monsters attacking Tokyo?

(LAUGHTER)

BEATTY: Oh, you just use context.

SAGAL: Yeah, I guess so.

HELEN HONG: Oh.

SAGAL: Well, welcome to the show, Shawn. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in two of the limericks, you will be a winner. You ready to play?

BEATTY: I'm ready.

SAGAL: Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: When tiles show words made in babble, we men labor hard, women dabble. Since points are our aim, we forget it's a game. We have taken the fun out of?

BEATTY: Sports?

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Maybe you should concentrate more on English, less on the Japanese.

(LAUGHTER)

BEATTY: That could be it.

SAGAL: Yeah. Does Japanese have rhyme? Do they...

BEATTY: It does not, it does not.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. This is a limerick.

(LAUGHTER)

BEATTY: Yup. OK.

SAGAL: So we'll - go ahead, again. And this time, it will become so clear. Here we go.

BEATTY: OK.

(LAUGHTER).

KURTIS: When tiles show words made in babble, we men labor hard, women dabble. Since points are our aim...

BEATTY: Oh.

KURTIS: ...We forget it's a game. We have taken the fun out of...

BEATTY: Scrabble.

SAGAL: Yes.

HONG: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

P J O'ROURKE: Yay.

(APPLAUSE)

HONG: Thank goodness.

SAGAL: According to a recent study from the University of Miami, men tend to be better at Scrabble because - and this is science - women don't care about stupid games as much as men do.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The study shows that men care more about analyzing and strategizing. During game, the women care more about enjoying the - you know, the interactions with people. This is why women, as an opening gambit, often just walk away from the board to go play with other women.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. Here, Shawn is your next...

BEATTY: All right.

SAGAL: ...Limerick.

KURTIS: My footwear is hard to abuse - not with vomit, nor spilt mugs of booze. In this beer tent, I'm host because Adidas made Prost. They're special Oktoberfest...

BEATTY: Shoes?

SAGAL: Shoes.

KURTIS: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

O'ROURKE: Yay.

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Adidas - remember that Adidas is a German company. Their new special Oktoberfest custom sneakers - they look like your standard Adidas sneakers. But these shoes are specially made to repel beer or anything else that might burst forth from the celebrant's schnitzel holes.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Are they made of sawdust?

SAGAL: They're not made of sawdust. But they have a special moisture repelling thing. So in case you walk through something unpleasant or somebody sort of does something unpleasant onto your shoes at Oktoberfest, your shoes will be fine.

O'ROURKE: They come in...

HONG: Wow.

O'ROURKE: They come in wingtip?

(LAUGHTER)

TOM BODETT: We call those duck boots and...

SAGAL: Yeah.

O'ROURKE: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your last limerick, Shawn.

KURTIS: The hotel staff has catered my wish for companions whose scaly tails swish. This friend in a bowl makes my stay here feel whole. For a surcharge, I'm renting a...

BEATTY: Fish?

SAGAL: A fish - rents a fish.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HONG: Yay.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We've all been there. When you're traveling for work, staying in some anonymous cardboard hotel, or in Tom's case, it's the Ritz-Carlton. It's in his rider.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The point is you get lonely. Well, a hotel in Belgium has a solution, a rent-a-fish. There's a sign in each room that says, alone in your room and want company? Rent a fish. 350 a night.

O'ROURKE: I've seen that sign. But the fish part was...

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

O'ROURKE: Well, that's because I decided to save on room service sushi.

SAGAL: Exactly. Super fresh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Shawn do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Shawn tried so hard, we're going to give him all three.

SAGAL: Congratulations. Well done, Shawn.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Thank you so much for playing.

BEATTY: Thank you.

SAGAL: Bye-bye.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ARE YOU LONESOME TONIGHT?")

ELVIS PRESLEY: (Singing) I wonder if you are lonesome tonight. You know, someone said that the world's a stage, and each must play a part. Fate had me playing in love. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.