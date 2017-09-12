© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Oklahoma Zoo Welcomes First-Ever Litter Of Male Liligers

By David Greene
Published September 12, 2017 at 5:27 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news that would shake Napoleon Dynamite to his core. For the first time, four male liligers were born in one litter. A liliger is a hybrid from a male lion and a female liger. And a liger? Well, ask Napoleon.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "NAPOLEON DYNAMITE")

JON HEDER: (As Napoleon Dynamite) It's, like, a lion and a tiger mixed, bred for its skills in magic.

MARTIN: While not exactly magic, liligers are bred to better survive the effects of climate change. They're pretty much my favorite animal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
