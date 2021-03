Airports across Florida are reopening Tuesday following closures due to Hurricane Irma. In order to get up and running again, airlines face many logistical hurdles in terms of getting equipment and workers where they need to be.

Plus, airlines have to look at the long-term losses that might come from hurricane damage. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Seth Kaplan of Airline Weekly.

