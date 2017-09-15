A Chainsaw And Neighbors To The Rescue

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The recent hurricanes put a lot of expecting couples in dicey situations. Case in point, Heather and Mehrvarz Yavaliollah in Atlanta - a storm connected to Irma had knocked down this big tree in front of their house just as Heather was going into labor. The front door was blocked. Heather was trapped. Her husband started going at that tree with a chainsaw and eventually freed her. They made it to the hospital in time, and twin boys Stuart and Solomon are doing fine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.