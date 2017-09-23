Fresh Air Weekend: Loudon Wainwright III; 'Jerry Before Seinfeld'; 'The Vietnam War'

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Loudon Wainwright III Opens Up About The 'Exes & Excess' That Inform His Music:Wainwright has written remarkable songs about family, and how we hurt and heal each other. Now he details his life as a husband, father, son, philanderer and musician in the memoir Liner Notes.

Jerry Seinfeld's New Netflix Special Puts His Comic Life Into Perspective:After more than 40 years in the business, Seinfeld revisits the clubs where he got his start. Critic David Bianculli says Jerry Before Seinfeld will make you laugh — a lot.

In 'Vietnam War,' Ken Burns Wrestles With The Conflict's Contradictions:Burns says he and co-director Lynn Novick initially thought they understood the Vietnam War. But when they started putting together their new PBS series, they realized, "We knew nothing."

