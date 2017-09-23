Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Coming up, given that the prophecy that the world would end this weekend doesn't seem to be coming true, we'll ask our panelists to predict what will be the cause of the end of the world. But first, let me tell you that support for NPR comes from NPR stations and Lumber Liquidators, a proud sponsor of NPR, offering more than 400 styles including hardwood, bamboo, laminate and vinyl with flooring specialists and hundreds of stores nationwide - more at lumberliquidators.com or 1-800-HARDWOOD. The Little Market, a nonprofit organization founded by women to empower female artisans in developing countries around the world. An online store offering a collection of goods and gifts with a commitment to fair trade - more at thelittlemarket.com. And indeed.com, used by over 3 million businesses for hiring, where business owners and HR professionals can post job openings, then review candidates, take notes and schedule interviews from an online dashboard. Learn more at indeed.com.

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions, Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our house manager's Tyler Greene. Our interns are Giana Cappadonna (ph) and Katie O'Reily (ph). Our web guru is Beth Novey. Special thanks to Revival Food Hall in downtown Chicago for feeding us. B.J. Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Jennifer Mills and Miles Doornbos. Technical direction's from Lauren White. Our CFO is Colin Miller. Public address announcer - that's Paul Friedman. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive produce of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Michael Danforth. Now, panel, what will eventually cause the end of the world? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: The world will end when a giant Netflix screen appears in the sky, asking, are you still watching, Earth...

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: ...Season 2017? And we watch in horror as someone clicks, no, back to browsing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Kim Kardashian will post a nasty tweet about the upcoming Star Wars movie. And the world will end when every smartphone explodes in outrage.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: The Redskins will win the Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick at quarterback. And the universe will collapse.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Roxanne Roberts and Luke Burbank. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I am still Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.