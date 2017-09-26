For Puerto Ricans In U.S., A Struggle To Connect With Home

Hurricane Maria left destruction throughout Puerto Rico when it slammed the island last week. It also tore down most of the communications infrastructure that connects the U.S. territory with the rest of the world, including the millions of Puerto Ricans living on the mainland.

Tim Padgett (@TimPadgett2) from WLRN reports that Puerto Ricans in Miami are desperate to reconnect with family and friends on the island.

