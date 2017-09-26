© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Puerto Ricans In U.S., A Struggle To Connect With Home

Published September 26, 2017 at 11:11 AM CDT
A woman checks her cellphone next to a road at night in one of the few places with cell signal access in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 25, 2017. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman checks her cellphone next to a road at night in one of the few places with cell signal access in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 25, 2017. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)

Hurricane Maria left destruction throughout Puerto Rico when it slammed the island last week. It also tore down most of the communications infrastructure that connects the U.S. territory with the rest of the world, including the millions of Puerto Ricans living on the mainland.

Tim Padgett (@TimPadgett2) from WLRN reports that Puerto Ricans in Miami are desperate to reconnect with family and friends on the island.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.