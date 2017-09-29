Mary Ellen Hannibal: Can Amateur Scientists Save Animals From Extinction?
Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeCitizen Science.
About Mary Ellen Hannibal's TED Talk
For centuries, amateur naturalists observed the living things around them. But Mary Ellen Hannibal says citizen scientists today have a new mandate: to help save species on the brink of extinction.
About Mary Ellen Hannibal
Mary Ellen Hannibal is a long-time journalist specializing in natural history and literature. Her most recent book, Citizen Scientist: Searching for Heroes and Hope in an Age of Extinction, was named one of 2016's best non-fiction books by the San Francisco Chronicle. She is currently a Stanford media fellow.
Web Resources
Related NPR Stories
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.