New Information Comes To Light About Lives Of Vegas Victims

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Stories are starting to come out about the people who were killed in Sunday's attack in Las Vegas.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Twenty-nine-year-old Sonny Melton of Big Sandy, Tenn., died shielding his wife, Heather, from the spray of bullets. According to a Nashville news station, the couple was attending the music festival in Las Vegas to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. They just finished building a lakeside home.

MCEVERS: Heather told the Nashville station, he saved my life. He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back. At this point, 58 victims have died, and more than 500 were injured. Of the injured, 50 are reportedly in critical condition.