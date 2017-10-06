A Restaurant Robber Takes Time To Cook, Clean And Tip

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a burglar who went to work. Security video shows the man broke into a restaurant in Hicksville, N.Y., and started heating up a pot. Then while waiting, he hammered the register open, took the money and then lingered. Wearing food service gloves, he cooked beans, chicken and shrimp. The burglar ate a meal right there in the restaurant, refrigerated the leftovers, wiped down the surfaces and put a dollar in the tip jar before leaving. It's MORNING EDITION.