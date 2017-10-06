Proof Of The Dangers Of Pumpkin Spice

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A high school in Baltimore had to be evacuated yesterday because of a suspicious odor coming from the third floor. Fire engines and ambulances showed up. Two students and three teachers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. What, might you ask, was the dangerous material that could have led to such action? Turns out the suspicious substance was a pumpkin spice air freshener. School officials didn't go into details about what happened. And really, can you blame them? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.