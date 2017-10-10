© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Kansas Militia More Visible At Political Events

Published October 10, 2017 at 12:52 PM CDT
Robert Malcom, from Clinton, Mo., speaks for the Missouri Three Percenters Militia, a group of about 300 people. (Frank Morris/KCUR)
The gun control debate is heating up again in the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre — and that will likely invigorate staunch Second Amendment groups like the Three Percenters Militia. Militia groups have recently become much more visible, showing up at political demonstrations.

It’s a relatively new tactic for the militia, and one that’s causing a stir. KCUR’s Frank Morris (@FrankNewsman) reports from Kansas City.

