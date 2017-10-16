Why Conservatives Might Be Letting Go Of Deficit Worries

Many GOP lawmakers have long been concerned about the rising debt in the United States, now over $20 trillion. But fiscal conservatives are also hoping to push through tax cuts in the coming months, which might make the deficit even larger.

Here & Now Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News’ Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of “Jill on Money” and the podcast “Better Off,” about how much the national debt still matters in Washington.

