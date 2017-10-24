Share Your Story: Discrimination In America

Majorities in many ethnic, identity and racial groups in the United States believe their group is discriminated against, according to a poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

NPR will explore the data from this survey, which was conducted earlier this year, in a new series, "You, Me and Them: Experiencing Discrimination in America."

We want to share your stories of discrimination in the United States as part of our deep dive into how Americans treat one another and how Americans perceive the way others treat them.

