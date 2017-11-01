'Great British Bake Off' Winner Accidentally Tweeted Out Early

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. "The Great British Bake Off" is a hugely popular cooking show in Britain. This year's finale aired last night, but for fans on Twitter, it was less suspenseful than usual because one of the judges, Prue Leith, had already tweeted out the winner. She was in Bhutan, six time zones ahead, and thought the episode had already aired back home. It hadn't. I am not going to point out the irony of a judge on a baking show losing track of time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.