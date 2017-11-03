Tax Scholar Evaluates The Republican Tax Plan's Impact

Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation says the Republican plan to cut corporate taxes to 20 percent from 35 percent will cost about $850 billion over the next decade.

How will the government make up for the lost revenue, and how will the middle class fare under the plan? Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with George Yin, professor of law and taxation at the University of Virginia who formerly served as the committee’s chief of staff.

