Tax Scholar Evaluates The Republican Tax Plan's Impact

Published November 3, 2017 at 12:40 PM CDT
President Trump holds an example of what a new tax form may look like during a meeting on tax policy with Republican lawmakers including House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, right, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation says the Republican plan to cut corporate taxes to 20 percent from 35 percent will cost about $850 billion over the next decade.

How will the government make up for the lost revenue, and how will the middle class fare under the plan? Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with George Yin, professor of law and taxation at the University of Virginia who formerly served as the committee’s chief of staff.

