Minnesota Public Radio Cuts Ties With Garrison Keillor Amid Alleged Improper Behavior

Published November 29, 2017 at 1:20 PM CST

Two major media figures have been fired Wednesday after allegations of improper behavior: NBC has fired Matt Lauer and Minnesota Public Radio has announced it’s severed its relationship with the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” Garrison Keillor.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.